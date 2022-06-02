Man gets 10 months jail for punching cop

Sparendaam Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool on Wednesday sentenced Seon Prince to 10 months’ imprisonment for assaulting a Police Sergeant, after Prince admitted to assaulting Police Sergeant Maxwell, who was acting in the execution of his duties, on May 31 in an incident that occurred at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

It has been reported that Prince is no stranger to law enforcement. In fact, he was previously charged with unlawful wounding in 2014, and theft of a cellular phone in 2017.

On Tuesday, May 31, Sergeant Maxwell and other ranks were on patrol duty when they received a report about alleged damage to property.

They proceeded to the location, where they confronted Prince, told him of the offence committed, and cautioned him. Prince, however, in resisting arrest, cuffed Maxwell several times to his face, causing him to sustain injuries. The entire ordeal was captured in a video that went viral on social media.