Farmer, customers exchange gunfire over ‘sale of eggs’

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at Swan Village, Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Tuesday evening, involving a farmer and two customers.

The 64-year-old farmer – who operates a grocery shop in front of his residence – had already closed his business when at around 21:05h, two men approached and wanted to purchase eggs.

The farmer told the men that his shop was closed but the customers reportedly begged him to sell them the eggs. However, the farmer continued to maintain that his shop was closed and he will not sell them.

At this point, the suspects reportedly became annoyed and one of them allegedly drew a handgun from and discharged a round in the direction of the farmer, who is a licensed firearm holder.

“The farmer managed to take evasive action, in the process reaching for his license firearm (shotgun) and discharged a single round in their direction,” police explained.

The suspects then ran away in an unknown direction. Investigations are continuing.