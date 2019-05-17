Man found guilty of murdering Sparendaam resident

Twenty-seven-year-old Junior Anthony Henry also called “Oswald” was on Friday found guilty by a 12-member jury for the murder of Michael Hamilton which occurred in 2013.

After more than two hours deliberation, the jury handed down the verdict in Justice James Bovell-Drakes’ Courtroom.

However, Henry’s sentencing was deferred to May 31, 2019 to facilitate the preparation and presentation of a probation report, which was requested by Defence Attorney Lyndon Amsterdam.

The state’s case was successfully presented by prosecutors Tiffani Lyken and Sarah Martin.

The murder trial commenced in early April where the accused pleaded not guilty to the murder charge detailing that on October 7, 2013 at Sparendaam Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, he murdered 22-year-old Michael Hamilton.

It was reported that on the day in question, the now dead man was shot and killed by Henry. The killing stemmed from an ongoing feud regarding a female, who is said to be the accused girlfriend.

Police investigations revealed that Hamilton’s sister witnessed when her brother was shot in the chest by Henry who was being chased by the now dead man. After committing the act, Henry made good his escape but later apprehended by the police.

Hamilton was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.