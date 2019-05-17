Decomposed body of missing farmer found 20 miles from home

The badly decomposed body of a 69-year-old Black Bush Polder resident was discovered on Friday some 20 miles from his home.

Chandramohan Ishmael of Lot 4 Yakasari South, Black Bush Polder, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) disappeared without a trace about a week ago.

Yasoda Harrinarin, one of the man’s daughters told the Guyana Times that her father lived alone and that they realized he was missing after a few days had passed. A missing person’s report was filed with the Police.

“We file a report and then Saturday we went back to the Police Station. From then, the search continued to see if we could find he,” she stated.

However, on Thursday, the man’s relatives received a telephone call with the person on the other end of the line informing them that a body matching the description of Ishmael was spotted.

It was too late to go to the area and as such, relatives ventured out to the area early Friday morning.

The aggrieved daughter stated that her father is a pensioner and would usually plant a small garden in his backyard and it is not usual for him to leave the house and wander off.

A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death as the Police conduct their investigation.