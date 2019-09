An elderly man was reportedly crushed to death by a truck early this morning (Thursday), at Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

The accident happened at around 8:15hrs, a short distance away from the first Koker.

According to eyewitness, the man, who is yet to be identified, was riding a bicycle at the time of the accident. The truck was heading towards Parika Junction.

Police were summoned to scene of the accident.