CJIA air bridges temporarily suspended

The Passengers Boarding Bridges at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has been temporarily suspended to facilitate additional works under the expansion project.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure which said the works will be completed “within the shortest possible time”.

This is not the first time that air bridges at CJIA are not functioning.

In May, despite the millions of dollars in improvements being made at CJIA, passengers on social media vented their frustration as they were forced to use the tarmac after one of the airport’s air bridges malfunctioned.