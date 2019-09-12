GSCL Inc urges teams to ‘play by the rules’

The third edition of the highly anticipated Prime Minister’s T20 Cup will be staged from November 1-3, 2019, and the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc has cleared the air on the format that would govern play in this tournament.

There will be three categories of competitors participating in this tournament, namely the Legends Over 50, Masters Over 45 and the All Stars. Teams will be divided into two groups in each category, and will play each other once, after which the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Each group will consist of eight teams. The rules of the tournament indicate that both off-break and leg break (round arm) bowling will be allowed, but chucking will not be accepted, and the umpires would strictly enforce this rule.

While no entrance fee is required for participation, teams will be asked to make a deposit of $60,000 as collateral for their participation in the tournament, which would be refunded after the preliminary round matches on the second day of the competition.

The GSCL Inc would be looking at match fixing seriously, since there have been instances wherein teams fixed games to allow other teams to go through to the semifinals.

Matches will be played within their stipulated time periods, the organisers will be very strict on teams turning up late for matches. Following the semifinals on November 2, the finals will be held on November 3 at Everest CC, commencing with the over-50 categories from 10:00hrs. This will be followed by the over-45 finals from 13:30hrs, and the open final will be played under lights from 18:00hrs.

The first prize for the Legends over 50 will see the winner carting off $300,000 while the runner-up will receive $50,000. The ‘man of the match’ in the finals will receive $10,000 and a trophy and the ‘man of series’ will receive one gold bracelet.

In the Masters Over-45 category, the winner will pocket $500,000 and the runner-up $100,000. The ‘man of the match’ in the finale will receive $10,000 and a trophy. The ‘man of the series’ will walk away with a brand new 55” Smart TV.

In the final category, the All-stars (open to all ages) winner will pocket a handsome $500,000, the runner-up $100,000, ‘man of the match’ in the finals $10,000 and trophy, while the man of the series will receive a Hero Honda motorcycle.

Regal Masters and Speedboat are the defending champions in the Over-45 and Open categories respectively.