Man crushed to death by loader at city wharf

A man has been crushed to death by a bobcat loader at the John Fernandes Wharf on Water Street, Georgetown.

He has been identified as Trevor Jones of Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Jones worked in a supervisory role at the wharf and has been with the company for more than 20 years.

Police officers as well as officials from the Ministry of Labour are conducting investigations.

This workplace fatality comes just a few days after an excavator operator was similarly crushed and killed by heavy-duty machinery whilst working at a sandpit at Dora, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

