Man attempts suicide after jury finds him guilty of raping teen

A man left persons in a courtroom traumatised after made an attempt to take his life, after learning that a jury had found him guilty of raping and engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

Wesley Bazil, called “Tappy”, had been on trial before Justice Navindra Singh and a mixed 12-member jury at the Demerara Sexual Offences for the offences of rape of a child under 16 and sexual activity with a child under 16.

After hours of deliberations on Wednesday, the jury found him unanimously guilty on each charge. He has been remanded to prison pending his sentencing hearing.

State Counsel Nafeeza Baig, Tiffini Lyken, and Praneeta Seeraj presented the case for the prosecution while Bazil was represented by Attorney-at-Law Euclin Gomes.

Following the jury’s verdicts, Bazil attempted suicide by harming himself with the razor blade.

Swift intervention by the court marshalls, however, prevented him from further injuring himself but he nonetheless lost consciousness and collapsed.

He was immediately rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he remains under Police guard. In December 2020, Bazil touched the girl inappropriately.

The following month, he raped her. Her parents only found out that she had been sexually abused after her mother came across text messages between her and a friend on her cell phone.

A report was filed with the Police and Bazil was arrested and prosecuted.

To speak with a professional counsellor please contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline on 223-0001, 223-0009, 600-7896, or 623-4444.

--- ---