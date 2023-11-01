Man arrested after attempt to smuggle drugs to his friend at Lusignan Prison

A Patentia, West Bank Demerara man was arrested after he tried to smuggle drugs to his friend, Tomar McGarrel, who is incarcerated at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara.

Officials of the Guyana Prisons Service (GPS) arrested him on Monday afternoon while he attempted to smuggle 24.01 grams of cannabis into the facility.

Teron Cameron, 25, found had the drugs hidden under his pair of slippers.

A statement from the GPS said prison officials, who were suspicious, decided to check the footwear out of curiosity and in the process, found a quantity of seeds, leaves, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The man was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.

--- ---