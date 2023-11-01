Duo pleads guilty to murdering Westminster phone card vendor

Alexander La Cruz, 30, of 179 Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD); and Mark ‘Biggs’ Welch, 30, of 2743 Recht-door-Zee, West Bank Demerara (WBD), will be sentenced on November 16 for the murder of Westminster phone card vendor Ron Mansfield.

At their recent arraignment before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court, the pair pleaded guilty to the joint murder indictment presented against them by the State.

They acknowledged that they killed the 37-year-old father of two, who lived at 772 Westminster, WBD, on June 19, 2018, in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The State Prosecutors in this matter are Rbina Christmas, Caressa Henry, and Delon Fraser.

On June 19, 2018, Mansfield was attacked and shot in his chest by gunmen outside his home.

He succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH). “The victim who was discovered with a suspected gunshot injury to the body was reportedly returning home from selling phone cards on his motorcycle,” Police had said.

His bag containing his phone cards and money was not found, according to the Police.

The attack had occurred at around 20:30 hours.

