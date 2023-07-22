Man arrested after $1.3M in cocaine found at his Mahaica home

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Thursday arrested a Mahaica, East Coast Demerara man after he was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

According to CANU reports, the officers went to the home of 52-year-old Suresh Persaud of Belmont Squatting Area, Mahaica, where they conducted a search operation at the premises.

During the search, several parcels of a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine were found in Persaud’s possession.

He was taken to CANU Headquarters where the narcotic tested positive for cocaine and upon weighing, amounted to 1.216 kg (about 2.7 lbs) with a street value of about $1.3 million.

He remains in custody pending charges.

Only recently, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit reported that during the period of January to June 2023, they seized approximately 677.40 kgs of narcotics, consisting of 662.40 kgs of cannabis, 14.80 kgs of cocaine, 10 grams of hashish, and 90 grams of ecstasy.

