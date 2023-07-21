CANU seized 677kg of narcotics from Jan-June 2023

The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Friday stated that it has seized approximately 677.40kg of narcotics, consisting of 662.40kg of cannabis, 14.80kg of cocaine, 10 grams of hashish, and 90 grams of ecstasy from January to June 2023.

The Unit also made seizures of four firearms and a total of 1087 ammunition seizures encompassing a diverse range of types.

For the said period the Unit handled a total of 30 cases and secured 27 convictions.

“CANU has also placed great emphasis on the areas of Demand reduction, and Institutional Strengthening collaborating with various agencies in this sector, conducting School Drug Prevention sensitizations throughout the country as well as working on other projects that will facilitate the development of treatment and reintegration of recovering Substance Users,” CANU stated in a release to the media.

Further, the drug enforcement unit stated that great emphasis is also placed on International Cooperation, liaising with International and regional organisations, which contributes greatly to enhancing the country’s ability to combat the present drug situation.

The Unit remains committed to ensuring a safer country under the “One Guyana” Initiative.

Back in January, CANU destroyed 140.6 kilograms (kg) of seized cocaine and 454.7kg of seized marijuana. This totals around 596kg of narcotics that were destroyed and are from cases that have concluded in the Magistrates’ Courts.

In 2022, a total of 3.7 tonnes of marijuana and over 124kg of cocaine were seized from various ports of entry and through operations within the country.

