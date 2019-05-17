Man accused of raping a minor to stand trial in High Court

Mario Heywood, 30, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was committed to stand trial in the High Court for raping a minor.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) was completed at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday before Magistrate Leron Daly who ruled that the prosecution was able to present sufficient evidence against Heywood, and as such, he will face trial.

Police stated that between October 1, 2018, and November 20, 2018, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

According to information, the child is known to the defendant. During the period, the child was reportedly left in his care.

An investigation was conducted and Heywood was arrested and charged.

The Magistrate, after listening to the prosecution’s facts earlier in the year, released the man on $250,000 bail.