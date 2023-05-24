Man accused of Canadian, US visas fraud granted $400,000 bail

Kwese Lewis was slapped with four fraud-related charges over promising persons that he can acquire United States of America (USA) and Canadian visas for them.

The 46-year-old man was arraigned before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Tuesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It is alleged that between September 22, 2022, and February 21, 2022, at Georgetown, Lewis obtained the sum of $150,000 from Evans Stoby and her grandson Jaden Williams, by falsely pretending that he was in the position to acquire for them a Canadian visa.

It is also alleged that he defrauded Tonette Glen and her grandson Jeremiah Carter of a sum of $157,000, between August 20, 2022, and January 23, 2023, at Georgetown, by falsely pretending that he was in the position to acquire an American visa.

It was further alleged that between September 1, 2022, and October 19, 2022, at Georgetown, he defrauded Andrew Nepaul of US$2,045 by falsely pretending that he was in the position to acquire an American Visa for his brother Chris Nepaul.

On August 10, 2022, at Charlotte Street, Georgetown, Lewis is accused of defrauding Chris Nepaul of $60,000 by falsely pretending that he was in a position to acquire a US visa for him.

Although the Police prosecutor objected to Lewis being admitted to bail, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted him his pre-trial liberty on the condition that he reports to the Officer-in-Charge of the Brickdam Police Station every Friday at 09:00 am pending the hearing and determination of his trial. The matters will continue on June 23.

The US Embassy in Georgetown recently warned members of the public to be aware of visa scams in light of an increase in third-party preparers or visa service providers creating fake appointment letters and charging exorbitant fees for visa services people can otherwise do by themselves.

It has also reiterated that paying someone would not improve your chances of getting a visa.

In fact, people have been advised to avoid anyone who makes such a claim.

“Visa consultants cannot improve your chances of qualifying for a visa and they have no “inside” connection with the Embassy. Your eligibility is determined by a consular officer after a visa interview. Report anyone who claims to improve your chances of qualifying for a visa to [email protected],” the Embassy’s recent “Ask the Consul” column pointed out.

Further, it has also reminded that knowing someone at the Embassy will not help you get a visa since an applicant’s qualifications – as presented in the visa application and at the interview – and US law are the only basis on which consul officers make visa decisions. Furthermore, it has noted that regulations prohibit Embassy officials from providing unofficial assistance to visa applicants.

