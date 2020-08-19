Major flooding in Grove after koker breaks away

A koker located at Market Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has broken, causing massive flooding to nearby homes.

INews understands that water level is about eight inches high and climbing.

A high-level delegation comprising Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips along with Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha are on the ground.

Several residents have reported severe damages.

This is a developing story.