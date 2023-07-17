Mahaicony woman turns 101

Mildred Halley also called “Darcus” of Now-or-Never Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) celebrated her 101st birth anniversary on Sunday. She was born on July 16, 1922.

Mildred is a member of the Perseverance Seventh Day Adventist Church. She attended the Belmont Scott School where she attained her education.

In her late teenage years, she met Cecil Halley whom she married and their union brought forth 13 children, six of whom are now dead. Her husband is also deceased.

Halley worked as a rice and cash crop farmer and also produced and sold coconuts to Coven and John Oil Mill. Although over 100 years old, she moves around without any assistance but suffers from a hearing impediment.

The woman is being cared for by one of her daughters, Merlene Halley who expressed joy that her mother lived to see past 100 years.

“I try my best to help her by God’s grace to get there… We sit and chat. She tells us old-time stories; she sits on the step at night and looks at the moon and sings a love song,” the daughter expressed.

Halley has 29 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and 28 great-great-grandchildren.

