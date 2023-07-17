3-Y-O medevacked to US after falling into boiling water

Battling from second-degree burns across 50 percent of his body, a three-year-old boy from Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini) was flown to the United States of America (USA) on Sunday to undergo much-needed treatment.

However, little Shiv Thompson is in need of financial support to cushion the costs of medical expenses. The Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) organisation graciously undertook the efforts to raise the US$60,000 needed but only a percentage of this has been raised.

It was shared that the little boy accidentally fell into a pot of boiling water at his Mabaruma home. Given the time-sensitive nature of his case, he was medevacked for treatment at a reputable burns facility in Texas and payments have been deferred in the meantime.

SHEA Volunteer, Sita Sugrim related, “The funds have not been raised as yet. However, they’re still going ahead with the treatment. Because of our relationship with medevac and the hospital, they’re able to defer payment until a later date. The last time I checked, I know it was about US$3000 raised out of the US$60,000 we need.”

In light of the unfortunate incident, his tiny body suffered significant burns. Thompson was immediately rushed to the regional hospital and quickly transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where doctors worked tirelessly to stabilise him.

“They were cooking and the child was right around the area and he fell into the pot,” Sugrim explained.

He was under the care at the GPHC under ‘outstanding supportive care’, SHEA said.

However, due to the extent of his injuries, he needed to be medically airlifted to the US for emergency surgery and management.

SHEA accepted Shiv’s case and urgently worked on getting all paperwork and preparations made for his travel. He was accompanied by his mother.

“Usually when these cases happen, they’re always time sensitive. As soon as it happens and the hospital realises that they need more expertise, they would reach out to the organisation. As soon as they reach out, the process starts right there. Even before we are able to meet the family, the process has started to communicate with the hospital and get the paperwork ready for the medevac,” Sugrim underscored.

Within a couple of days, the volunteer added that they were able to acquire documents such as a birth certificate.

“Families from far-flung areas usually don’t have birth certificates, passports. So application to the embassy, getting their visas, and everything was done within a few days. Everyone got into action as soon as it happened.”

The organisation is calling for support, as it helps to support the young boy in accessing the best quality care and medical attention. This can give him a new lease of life.

“Please help us help Shiv in this desperate fight for his life by making a generous donation today.”

There are several avenues open for donations to filter. Persons can use Demerara Bank under the name Lori Narine and account number 2041325. Wire transfers can be made under the savings account at the Le Ressouvenir branch. SHEA also accepts MMG via 650-8658; or Venmo at SheaCharityGY and Zelle at [email protected].

SHEA is a publicly-funded charity, which is managed by volunteers. All of its donations are allocated to patient care.

The organisation has also clarified on its website, “SHEA Charity only accepts donations through its online platforms and the local bank. It does not solicit cash in-person donations; therefore, if you are approached by any person seeking a cash (hand to hand) donation, it is not on our behalf, nor is it for the benefit of the children in our programme.”

