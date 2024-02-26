Mahaica trio arrested following discovery of ammo in car

A 28-year-old carpenter of Helena #2 Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and two others were taken into custody following the discovery of several rounds of ammunition in a motorcar on Saturday.

Police stated that on the day in question, ranks were conducting a traffic enforcement exercise along the Helena # 2 Public Road, ECD when they observed a motorcar bearing registration number PSS 7252 suddenly stopped. Soon after the driver exited and entered the Sun Flower Supermarket.

At the time, he was accompanied by a 25-year-old and a 26-year-old both carpenters.

The ranks upon observing their suspicious movements pursued them and the three men were contacted and escorted out of the supermarket, where they began behaving disorderly.

Consequently, other ranks in the vicinity were summoned for assistance, and the suspects were escorted to the Mahaica Police Station along with the vehicle.

A search was conducted in their presence during which five live rounds of .32 ammunition were found on the floor mat behind the driver’s seat.

They were told of the allegation, arrested and placed in custody pending investigation. Investigations are continuing.

