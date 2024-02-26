GFS monitoring brush fire in Lethem

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is currently monitoring a brush fire in the Lethem region. The fire began on Sunday at approximately 8:30h and has been fueled by dry and windy conditions.

Efforts are being closely coordinated to ensure the safety of residents and effective management of the ongoing fire.

Though the terrain hinders fire tenders’ access to the mountainous area, village Toshaos and fire personnel have been transporting black tanks of water to the scene to aid in extinguishing the blaze while continuing to monitor it.

Reports indicate that the fire is contained, flaring up only when the winds pick up.

The Guyana Fire Service, in collaboration with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), is closely monitoring the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.

