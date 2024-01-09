Magistrate frees Berbice woman who allegedly admitted to poisoning husband

A Berbice Magistrate has set free a housewife, who had been arrainged for the murder of her reputed husband.

Magistrate Renita Singh has discharged the matter against forty-two-year-old Leila Bacchus of Timmers Dam, Mount Sinai, which is typically called Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

In her ruling on Friday, Magistrate Singh said that the police have failed to provide a case file for the accused.

Bacchus was charged with the murder of Andy Junor, 43, also called “Bull” on May 29, 2023. The police then said that the file was incomplete and they were waiting on the autopsy report and toxicology report.

Subsequently, the court was told that the file was sent back to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The matter was called several times and the prosecution failed to provide information on its readiness to proceed with the matter.

As such on Friday, the court ruled that when the police is ready, they can charge Bacchus again. As such, the Magistrate set the woman free.

Police had reported back in May 2023, that arrangements were being made to bury the body and the cause of death was given as poisoning.

According to the police reports, the woman was allegedly seen by neighbours disposing the suspected poisonous substance in a drain.

The police said Bacchus and another relative visited the Central Police Station on May 20 and reported that Junor had ingested a poisonous substance and subsequently died while being treated at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Police said the Bacchus did not follow the normal protocol, which prompted an investigation even as arrangements were being made for the burial.

It was alleged that the woman gave her husband the poisonous substance after he reportedly caught her video chatting with a man. After falling ill, Junor did not say that he ingested poison.

Questioned by investigators, Bacchus allegedly revealed that she and her reputed husband had been together for 24 years and he recently found out that she was unfaithful and has since been “nagging” at her.

She also reportedly confessed to giving him the poison to drink.

