Avinash Fernandes, 20, of Mabaruma Compound, North West District has been reported missing.

The young man was last seen alive on April 5 at his camp site located at 13 Miles Trail Line Backdam, Arakaka.

Police said he was wearing a black, white and red striped sleeved-jersey, with a pair of light grey long pants and black flip-flops.

Fernandes also has a distinctive “burn mark” on his stomach.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to make contact with the police on 911.