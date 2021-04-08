Armed bandits rob man at Mon Repos bar

Glezel Roberts, 34, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was last evening robbed at gunpoint at a bar in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred at around 20:25hrs.

The victim was robbed of $260,000, a Microsoft Lumina cellphone valued $127,000, and an LG Aristo cellphone valued $47,000.

The man told Police he was in the bar amongst other persons, when he observed the waitress was talking to a man.

About five minutes after, he noticed the man collected the waitress’ cellphone and spoke to someone.

A few minutes later, the victim said a fully-masked man armed with a handgun entered the bar and pointed the weapon to his head.

Two other perpetrators, armed with cutlassss, subsequently entered the bar.

The man was robbed of his valuables, after which the suspects made their escape.

The waitress and the man were contacted by police and a search was conducted on their homes, but nothing of evidential value was found.

They were arrested and escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station where they are in custody.

Investigations are in progress.