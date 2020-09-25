Lusignan Prison escapee recaptured

The 23-year-old robbery accused who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on September 23 has been recaptured.

Leroy Graham had escaped from the Lusignan Prison by jumping a fence.

Police officers, acting on information received, proceeded to a location where the fugitive was hiding.

He was arrested at around 19:15hrs and taken to Vigilance Police Station, and later handed over to the Guyana Prison Service.

Graham was on remand at the facility. He was charged for armed robbery and was admitted to the prison on August 20.