FIFA suspends T&T Football Association indefinitely

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has been suspended indefinitely by FIFA, after its failure to comply with a request to withdraw a legal case brought against the global football body and currently before the courts of Trinidad and Tobago, Sportsmax has reported.

The case was brought by deposed members of the former TTFA executive, who took issue with FIFA’s appointment of a normalization committee to govern the nation’s football affairs.

It is understood that this course of action was in direct breach of article 59 of the FIFA Statutes, which expressly prohibits recourse to ordinary courts unless specifically provided for in the FIFA regulations.