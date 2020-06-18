Lowenfield yet to submit Elections Report

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has not yet submitted the final elections report to Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh.

This was confirmed by the Commission’s Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward.

“The CEO’s report has not been submitted. I will speak to the press on this matter shortly,” Ward told media operatives via Whatsapp.

Lowenfield was mandated to submit the report by 13:00hrs today.

The directive was communicated to him via a letter on June 16.

The letter stated that: “Pursuant to Article 177 (2) (b) of the Constitution and Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 1:03, you are hereby requested to prepare and submit your report by 13:00hrs on 18th June 2020 using the results of the recount for consideration by the Commission.”