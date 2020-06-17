Lowenfield’s report must be based on recount results as instructed by GECOM Chair

Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield, has been given a strict deadline by which he must submit a final report to enable GECOM Chair, retired Justice Claudette Singh, to declare a winner of the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

A letter which Singh wrote to Lowenfield has advised him to prepare a final report based on the results of the recently concluded National Recount, which lasted for over 30 days at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC).

“Pursuant to Article 177 (2) (b) of the Constitution and Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, you are hereby requested to prepare and submit your report by 13:00 hrs on June 18th, 2020 using the results of the recount for consideration by the commission,” Singh wrote in her letter to Lowenfield. The CEO simply has to tabulate the 10 SoRs certificate to fulfil his constitutional and statutory obligations.

The results, which constitute data generated from the 2,339 Statements of Recount (SORs), show that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) won the March 2 General Election with 233,336 votes cast in its favour. The APNU/AFC secured 217,920 votes. For the new parties, the numbers are as follows: A New and United Guyana – 2313; Change Guyana –1953; Liberty and Justice Party – 2657; People’s Republic Party – 889; The Citizen’s Initiative – 680; The New Movement – 244; and the United Republican Party – 360.

In the Regional Elections, the PPP/C also won with 233,661 votes, while APNU/AFC secured 217,055 votes. Change Guyana – 2607; Fed-Up Party – 153, Liberty and Justice Party – 2935; Organisation for the Victory of the People – 448; People’s Republic Party – 927; and the United Republican Party – 1369.

Justice Singh on Tuesday voted to use the results from the recently concluded recount and have the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/c) declared the winner of the 2020 General and Regional Elections.