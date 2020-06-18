APNU/AFC supporters allowed to flout COVID-19 orders

Scores of supporters of the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Coalition have been allowed to flout COVID-19 orders as they gather in the vicinity of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The COVID-19 measures, which have been extended until July 2, prohibit large gatherings in public places.

GECOM is expected to make a declaration of the results of the 2020 elections – paving the way for the PPP/C’s Irfaan Ali to be sworn-in as president.

Meanwhile, in New Amsterdam, scores of supporters are once again allowed to gather in large numbers.

Interestingly, in May, when a handful of PPP/C supporters gathered outside of the Foreign Affairs Ministry to protest against the Administration’s decision to block the Carter Center from returning to Guyana to observe the recount, two supporters were arrested and charged though they were adhering to social distancing guidelines.