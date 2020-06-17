Lowenfield given until Thursday to submit report

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has until Thursday, June 18 to submit his report using the recount results to the Guyana Elections Commission.

This was communicated by GECOM Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh in a letter to the CEO today.

The letter states: “Pursuant to Article 177 (2) (b) of the Constitution and Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 1:03, you are hereby requested to prepare and submit your report by 13:00hrs on 18th June 2020 using the results of the recount for consideration by the Commission.”

The GECOM Chairperson decided today that the declaration of the results of the 2020 elections will be based on the recount results.

This would mean that the PPP/C’s Irfaan Ali will be sworn in as Guyana’s 9th Executive President.