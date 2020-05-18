Lindener slapped with second murder charge

Twenty-three-year old Lennox Leon Estwick also called “Swipey” was on Monday arraigned for the murder of Ian Williams, also called “Ojay” who was gunned down in Linden.

Estwick of Lot 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden was not required to plea to the indictable charge when he made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Police stated that he murdered Ian Williams at Amelia’s Ward, Linden on September 28, 2019.

Williams of Lot 4 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden was gunned down while his girlfriend was shot twice during the ordeal which allegedly stemmed from a “gang war” in the mining community.

It was reported that Williams drove to a location at Lover’s Lane, Amelia’s Ward after receiving a telephone call from his girlfriend requesting that he pick her up from a party.

Shortly after, the couple came under fire. Williams reportedly attempted to escape the gun fire but was chased by gunmen and another vehicle. The couple was shot multiple times after attempting to abandon their damaged vehicle.

Williams nevertheless, succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased, who was a father of two was the cousin of ex-cop Teon Allen, also called “Spoil Child” who is allegedly the leader of a gang in Linden.

There were allegations of a war between the suspected Linden gang and a Cayenne gang at the time of the attack.

Meanwhile, Allen is presently behind bars facing charges for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Colissa Hunte.

This is the second murder charge for Estwick who is presently on remand after being charged with the October 14, 2019 murder and robbery of Essequibo businessman Deon Stoll called “Mow”.

Stoll was shot dead during a robbery in front of El Dorado Trading at Da Silva Street, Kitty, Georgetown. The gunmen are said to have attacked Stoll and his driver just as he was about to enter the building to conduct business.

Stoll however, managed to return fire and reportedly shot one of the gunmen twice. His driver and a security guard at the business place were also shot and injured during the incident.

Two Mondays ago, Estwick was also sentenced to a total of 3 years, 6 months after he was found guilty of possession of firearm, ammunition and narcotics.

He was also jointly charged with his brother, twenty-one-year-old Oneil Estwick for the offences. The younger Estwick is also facing charges for harboring a criminal- his brother knowing that he was wanted by the police for murder.

Estwick was remanded to prison until June 8.