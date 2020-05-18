OPINION: Guyana deteriorating into a dark abyss caused by desperation for power

An open appeal to the President

By Roshan Khan Snr

It is sad to note how quickly life can change… Pre and post-Guyana’s elections are a testament to this fact. In the days leading up to the General and Regional Elections, Guyana was in a state of excitement and exuberance. Guyana, once a pebble in the ocean of the world’s eye was now an island of developmental promise with a new and soon to be booming oil sector.

The name “breadbasket of the Caribbean” was beginning to be echoed once more among our CARICOM counterparts and other countries. The nation grew with elation and hope at the prospect of a better Guyana. The Guyana our ancestors worked so hard to build, in hopes that one day we could all live a prosperous life was finally at our fingertips. Business was progressing, people were investing.

The United States was like adopting us and the other big countries were all embracing us with shared excitement. Our sister nations in the West Indies, in particular, were even more thrilled of our prospects as they too, could have enjoyed our vast oil opportunities in the form of employment and investments.

However, Mr. President; this all changed, post-election. We now find ourselves in a state of confusion, pain, and undue stress that is triggering much distress, depression, and anxiety. Our country is deteriorating into a dark abyss caused by political madness and desperation for power.

Dark clouds of uncertainty have cloaked the nation and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic makes it all the more overbearing. It is of my opinion that the US would have held us on their shoulders as a great protectorate and a partner for growth and grandeur while making Guyana an example to show how friendship and partnership would lead to the growth of a nation. But now, Mr. President, business, and the economy have become waysides of failure and pain. Most have lost faith in our political leaders and they seem to not share any interest whatsoever of investing in the country.

It is sad to note that all the goings-on are pointing out that Guyana will enter into a realm of total degradation and shame. I am writing this letter to you Sir, because I think that somewhere in your heart, your patriotism and love for this country supersedes the mere need for political power, control, and administration of the wealth of this country.

I am worried because there are a set of people within your party and government who are self-seekers of aggrandizement and wealth. Call it what you may, they have their alliances of their political team, financiers, and such acolytes who are all together going to bleed this country and bleed the souls of the people, thereby causing total mayhem and destruction.

I can honestly say – and I know that many will concur with me – that these elections have certainly been one of the worst times in the history of our country. It has been a time of great distress, uncertainty, scare, and fear; a time of total error.

The shenanigans of post-Guyana’s elections have made us an international disgrace whereby we are being looked down upon as a pariah nation. For it is unheard of that after two months of an election; fair, decent, and transparent results cannot be pronounced. Then there is Mr. Vincent Alexander, who indicated that they do not have to accept the results of the recount; as if he is the spokesman of GECOM. Further, the fact that the Carter Center and the International Observers are being blocked from coming to Guyana has already put these Observer Nations belonging to the club of democracy to start working on sanctions as soon as the swearing-in takes place.

I want to ask you, Mr. President; look at Venezuela, do you think Venezuela can return? Tell me, what do you think it will take for them to return? Especially when the minds of the people have gone into criminality and bestiality! Look at how the people have scattered.

How sad it is that we are regressing to the 70s and the 80s when some of our women were involved in the trading of unsavory body parts to bring in goods to sell to this country and all kinds of immoralities were taking place. Imagine if we are to move into a realm like that where, yes, our oil will be sold but the government cannot touch the money. When cash transfers to family and friends from Europe and North America to Guyana will be seized.

When we will not be able to buy the basic necessities to survive. When you and your family and others within the government and the party will be blacklisted and cannot travel anywhere. When airlines will be controlled in Guyana. Where the economic decline will be so stupendous that criminality will exacerbate. When such criminality that I do not even want to mention here for which we are not very famous for will become the harbinger of evil and fear in the hearts of our peoples. Is this what you want for Guyana, Mr. President?

Sir, this “humanopolitico” virus has been unleashed on our people with the obvious – and I am saying obvious because I have seen it – attempts to steal a nation and to steal a government. I tell you, Mr. President, it hurts me to mention these words to you, because personally, I like you.

But, we have seen when military strongmen take hold of any government, or they win an election, it is not easy for them to hand over power. It is one of the curses of the military strongmen – except for you, sir. It is known that when military men get into politics and they start to get involved with the business – particularly internecine partnership with certain elements in the private sector – where bills have been transferred and monies are pouring into a party; it becomes a time of total chaos and “hungishness” that takes place in the country.

Further, Mr. President, this “humanopolitico” virus is causing division and ethnic strife amongst our people whereby one ethnicity is moving with a particular party and so forth. As an already poor country, we cannot afford to disintegrate or break into camps of ethnic strife and hate. It is in these trying times that we should band together and work as “One People, One Nation, with One Destiny.”

Mr. President, out of concern and respect, I state to you that you do not wish for a legacy to remain where your family, your children, and your grandchildren will be looked down upon in perdition and humiliation. Look at the Late President, Linden Forbes Samson Burnham; it was known that he was a dictator, albeit some people will say that he was a benevolent dictator. Certain aspects of him I like, particularly his agriculture.

Guyana, Mr. President: is in a state of regression and I am appealing to you, do not destroy your legacy. It is already under the microscope.