Armed bandits invade home of Lamaha Park couple

Law enforcement officials are currently hunting for three men who executed a daring robbery attack on a Lot 294 Lamaha Park, Georgetown couple in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Reports revealed that the three-armed men broke into the home of Delroy West at about 03:15 h and robbed him of items totaling up to $920,000.

At the time of the robbery, West, along with his wife, were asleep when the gunmen invaded their home through a western window.

After gaining entry, the couple was then awakened by the one of the men who was armed with a handgun.

After holding the couple gunpoint, the men carted off with two laptops, an iPhone 11, a Samsung Galaxy cellphone and the couple’s wedding bands- two gold and diamond rings.

The men discharged three rounds into the air before making good their escape in a motorcar.

Investigations continue into the incident.