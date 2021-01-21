Linden teen on bail for intent to commit robbery

Elmont Edwards, 18, of Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, was granted bail by Magistrate Wanda Fortune when he appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to answer to the charge of assault with intent to commit a robbery.

The Prosecution is contending that the teen assaulted Slevin Hercules, a taxi driver, with intent to rob him on December 11, 2020 at Third Phase, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Edwards, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Yondessa Welcome, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on $75,000 bail. The case will continue on February 24.