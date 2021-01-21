First Lady commits to working with animal welfare groups

First Lady Arya Ali on Wednesday met with two animal welfare groups where she made a commitment to support their efforts to improve the wellbeing of animals in the country.

According to a brief statement on his Facebook Page, the First Lady said she met with Animal Rescue and Protection Society (ARAPS) and Paws for a Cause.

“Yesterday I received courtesy calls from two animal welfare groups that have been doing tremendous work in Guyana,” the First Lady said.

“Animal Rescue and Protection Society (ARAPS) and Paws for a Cause have and continue to stretch the little resources and manpower that they have to respond to cases of animal cruelty and neglect,” she added.

The First Lady revealed that “I made a commitment to both groups to support their efforts to improve standards of care and wellbeing for animals.”

“We also discussed the importance of public awareness and a mobilization unit to respond to incidents of animal cruelty or neglect.”