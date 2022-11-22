The body of 28-year-old Leston Banes, who allegedly murdered 22-year-old Kelly Cornette yesterday was found in an abandoned house this morning in Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden. It is suspected that he died by suicide.
Recent Articles
NGSA 2023 to be written on May 3 & 4
The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2023 is set to be written on May 3 and 4, as the Education Ministry continues to work...
CJIA conducts security assessment following theft from private jet
The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has conducted an assessment of its security after a man succeeded in breaking into a private jet and...
Publication of the Registers of Voters for LGE is not overdue – GECOM
See full statement from the Guyana Elections Commission: The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has taken note of the disinformation that have been propagated by small...
Demerara Bank registers taxed profit of $2.95B in 2022
Demerara Bank Limited has recorded another outstanding financial year, raking in some $2.95 billion dollars in profits after tax with a 25 per cent...
Committee to revise Amerindian Act to be established before year-end
The Amerindian Affairs Ministry in collaboration with the Legal Affairs Ministry will be establishing a committee that will be responsible for consultations as the...
Linden man who killed ex-girlfriend dies by suicide
The body of 28-year-old Leston Banes, who allegedly murdered 22-year-old Kelly Cornette yesterday was found in an abandoned house this morning in...
2 more die from COVID-19, 4 new cases recorded
Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died, according to the Health Ministry. These latest fatalities are two males, ages 43...
Death of teacher who died after surgery: GPHC says will “act swiftly” where action...
See below statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on the death of a teacher who died last week after undergoing surgery at the...
Pres Ali announces double payment for artistes who performed during One Guyana Cricket Carnival...
President Dr Irfaan Ali this morning announced that the PPP/C Government will double the payments for all the local artistes who performed at the...
Pooran steps down as WI T20I, ODI Captain
See below statement from Cricket West Indies on Nicholas Pooran stepping down as T20I & ODI Captain: ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI)...