Committee to revise Amerindian Act to be established before year-end

The Amerindian Affairs Ministry in collaboration with the Legal Affairs Ministry will be establishing a committee that will be responsible for consultations as the Government seeks to revise the Amerindian Act 2006.

This is according to Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai, who made the announcement while addressing residents of Kaburi, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) recently.

“The Government gave us $10 million this year to ensure that the mechanism is put in place for next year’s direct consultation with every village. The committee will be set up and the secretariat will be launched this year,” Sukhai is quoted as saying by the Department of Public Information.

The committee will be responsible for making recommendations and engaging every single Amerindian community to solicit recommendations that will eventually make up the amended Amerindian Act. Some $10 million had already been earmarked by the Amerindian Affairs Ministry in 2022, to establish the committee, the modalities of the consultation process and the training of facilitators.

The Amerindian Affairs Minister added, “We expect that secretariat of that committee to launch the consultation so that we will be able to care and meet with each village to hear what is it, what you want to change in the Act, because so far, the Act is one of the modern Act in the history of Indigenous people across the world.”

This all ties in with the Government’s commitment to have constitutional reform as it seeks to modernise the legal architecture in Guyana.