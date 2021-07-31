Linden man wanted for fatal Wismar shooting 2 weeks ago

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect in the Wismar, Linden, shooting two weeks ago that left one man dead and another injured.

Wanted for questioning into the incident is 26-year-old Samorea Mitchell of lot 716 Phase 1 ‘B’ Wisroc, Linden.

The police are asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Samorea Mitchell to contact the police on telephone numbers 620-6836, 226-6978, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 226-4701, 661-5870, 911 or the nearest police station.

On July 17, 23-year-old Delron McKenzie of Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, was killed and his friend, Calvin Daly, injured in a drive-by shooting at Sunflower Street, Wismar while visiting a female in Linden.

Daly told the police that they arrived in Linden at about 21:00 hrs via public transportation and after arriving at the McKenzie shore stelling, the deceased was directed by his female friend whom he was visiting to walk up the road through a street (Sunflower Street).

The two men then went through the street as they got further down, the female called and told them to turn around since she will be sending a silver wagon to pick them up.

McKenzie and Daly walked out of the street, where a silver wagon car turned around and as Delron approached the car to open the back door, a male opened the door and started to shoot at him. Another male then came out of the front passenger seat and also opened fire at the two young men. However, Daly ran for cover.

The injured man, who received two gunshot wounds on the left and right lower arm with abrasions to both of his arms, told investigators that the car had three male occupants at the time but he did not recognize any of them.

After the shooting, the men re-entered the car and proceeded to drive in a southern direction towards Silver City street, Daly told the police. He also claims that he doesn’t know anything about the female that his now dead friend took him to Linden to meet.