6 more COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 541.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Female
|95
|Demerara-Mahaica
|July 29
|Male
|56
|Demerara-Mahaica
|July 29
|Female
|56
|Demerara-Mahaica
|July 29
|Female
|33
|Demerara-Mahaica
|July 29
|Male
|61
|Demerara-Mahaica
|July 30
|Female
|48
|Upper Demerara-Berbice
|July 10
Meanwhile, 65 new COVID-19 infections were detected, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 22,523.
Of these, however, only 799 are active cases including 14 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.
To date, some 21,183 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.