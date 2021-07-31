6 more COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 541.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 95 Demerara-Mahaica July 29 Male 56 Demerara-Mahaica July 29 Female 56 Demerara-Mahaica July 29 Female 33 Demerara-Mahaica July 29 Male 61 Demerara-Mahaica July 30 Female 48 Upper Demerara-Berbice July 10

Meanwhile, 65 new COVID-19 infections were detected, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 22,523.

Of these, however, only 799 are active cases including 14 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

To date, some 21,183 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.