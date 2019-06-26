Linden man slapped with wounding charge

A 32-year-old man, who allegedly wounded another during an argument over missing belongings, was granted bail at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday.

Dillon Lester, of Lot 279 Half Mile, Linden Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), denied the charge when it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that on June 5, 2019 at Granny Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni), he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Michael Miller.

The prosecution’s case stated that the Virtual Complainant (VC) went into the backdam to look for workmen. According to the Prosecutor’s case, on June 4, 2019, the VC left his haversack and went to work; however, upon returning, he discovered that items were missing. He then proceeded to inquire about the missing items from others, and based on the information he received, he went to confront the defendant.

It was during that confrontation, which ensued a heated argument, that the defendant allegedly pulled out a knife and dealt the VC several stabs resulting in injuries.

The man was rushed to the Linden Hospital where he received treatment. The matter was then reported and the defendant was arrested. Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield did not object to bail; however, he asked that special conditions be applied if the defendant is released. He was released on G$70,000 bail.

The case will continue on June 16 at the Linden Magistrates’ Courts.