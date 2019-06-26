Albouystown man jailed for stabbing girlfriend during argument

A man, who was charged in February and was granted $80,000 bail for stabbing his girlfriend during an argument was on Tuesday sentenced to 12 months in prison.
Eon Layne, 21, was sentenced by Magistrate Rondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after the prosecution proved its case.
The charge stated that on January 30, 2019, at King Street, Albouystown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded, Samantha Harris.
According to the prosecution’s case, the two parties reside at the same location where the incident took place and on the day in question, they were arguing when Layne stabbed the Virtual Complaint several times.
During the trial, Police Prosecutor Richard Harris presented photos showing the injuries to the victim’s back, neck and head.

