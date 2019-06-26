Recent Articles
Essequibo Coast man critical after hit-and-run accident
A 44-year-old man is now battling for his life after he was struck down by a speeding motorcar at Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast at...
Opposition Leader says willing to meet President anytime, and daily to chart way forward
In wake of the landmark decisions by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which declared that the Government was toppled by a No-Confidence Motion,...
Albouystown man jailed for stabbing girlfriend during argument
A man, who was charged in February and was granted $80,000 bail for stabbing his girlfriend during an argument was on Tuesday sentenced to...
Linden man slapped with wounding charge
A 32-year-old man, who allegedly wounded another during an argument over missing belongings, was granted bail at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday. Dillon Lester,...
Lara recovering following health scare
(CMC) — Iconic former West Indies batsman Brian Lara says he has been cleared of anything serious after being admitted to a hospital in...
US immigration: Drowning exposes risks of illegal crossing
Warning: This article contains a distressing image (Excerpts from BBC) El Salvador's government has warned people against risking their lives to reach the US after...
Gayle says ‘definitely’ playing ODIs and ‘maybe’ Test post World Cup
Chris Gayle has effected a surprise turnaround to his previous statements of retiring after the World Cup, saying his post-tournament plans included "definitely" playing...
Indian High Commissioner urges political leaders to do as CCJ advises
Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Venkatakchalam Mahalingam, is urging the country’s political leaders to heed the advice of the Caribbean Court of Justice...
Crime Chief sent on administrative leave amid corruption allegations
Following damning allegations of corruption by several whistleblowers within the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Deputy Commissioner of Police and Crime Chief Lyndon Alves has...
Who is instructing GECOM’s lawyer?
With no meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) since June 4, 2019, who has been instructing the electoral body’s lawyer, Stanley Marcus? Marcus, SC,...