Linden fatal drive-by: Police issue wanted bulletin for gang members

The Guyana Police Force has issued wanted bulletins for six men for questioning in connection with the murder of Ean Williams and the attempted murder of his girlfriend Melita Antigua which occurred on September 28, 2019 at Lover’s Lane, South Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden.

The wanted men are 21-year-old Martin Fraser of Lot 6 Constabulary Compound and Lot 227 South Amelia’s Ward Mackenzie, Linden.

Renard Caesar, 23, of Lot 904 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Richard Caesar, 25, of Lot 904 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Randy Billy, 32, also called “Mac T” of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Sherwin Benjamin, 31, of Lot 232 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

And 22-year-old Denzil Grant also called “Mob/Plum Ears” of Lot 232 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the six men is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3406, 444-3297, 911 or the nearest police station.