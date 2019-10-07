Norton Street man wanted for possession of gun, ammunition

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is calling on the public to assist it in locating 38-year-old Alfie Norman Garraway who is wanted for question in connection with the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The Police in a wanted bulletin stated that Garraway had the illegal items in his possession at Norton Street Lodge on October 5, 2019.

His last known address was given as Lot 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Garraway also called “Alfie” is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-1389, 226-7476, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.