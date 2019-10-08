Miner killed after mining pit collapses

A miner attached to the Troy Resources mining operations at Karouni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was this morning killed after the mining pit in which he was working collapsed.

Dead is Ryan Taylor of Albert Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, Taylor and a few other miners were working in the pit at about 3:00h when it collapsed thus completely covering him. An alarm was raised but Taylor’s lifeless body was subsequently pulled.

A team from the Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is expected to travel to the area to conduct their investigations.