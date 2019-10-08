Miner killed after mining pit collapses

A miner attached to the Troy Resources mining operations at Karouni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was this morning killed after the mining pit in which he was working collapsed.

Dead is Ryan Taylor of Albert Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.

Dead, Ryan Taylor

Based on reports received, Taylor and a few other miners were working in the pit at about 3:00h when it collapsed thus completely covering him. An alarm was raised but Taylor’s lifeless body was subsequently pulled.

A team from the Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is expected to travel to the area to conduct their investigations.

