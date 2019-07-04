Home latest news LETTER: Guyana’s patrimony belongs to ALL Guyanese
Recent Articles
Man dead after truck topples on Lethem/Linden trail
A 35-year-old man is now dead after the log truck he was travelling in turned turtle at Devil Hill, Lethem/Linden trail. The incident occurred yesterday...
CWC 2019: Holder and Pooran fire West Indies in Afghanistan clash
(AFP) — A late flourish from captain Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran helped West Indies set Afghanistan a daunting 312 to win on Thursday...
ERC still probing controversial statements by Jordan, Nagamootoo
The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is still investigating the recent calls made by Finance Minister Winston Jordan and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo for protests...
Junior teams intensify preparations ahead of CFU, CONCACAF tournaments
Following the Guyana Senior team’s debut at the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup last week, the focus...
LETTER: Guyana’s patrimony belongs to ALL Guyanese
Dear Editor, The revelations by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo — about the allocation of land to certain Government functionaries — are startling, and the responses...
DIGICEL baffled over long delays in liberalisation process
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Digicel Guyana, Gregory Dean, has expressed disappointment over the continuous delays in the liberalisation process. “It’s still uncertain what’s happening...
Woman dead, sister and baby injured after chopped by brother
One woman is now dead after being chopped about her body with a cutlass by her brother. Her sister along with her 8-month-old baby are...
President, Opposition Leader to meet today
The much anticipated meeting between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on the appointment of a new Chairman of the Guyana Elections...
Unemployed youth tells court he stole phone over hunger
A 22-year-old unemployed man, who admitted to snatching a woman’s cellular phone, was jailed for two years when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’...
Fuel thief nabbed with illegal gun
A 64-year-old boat captain who was wanted for stealing a quantity of fuel was Tuesday nabbed by police. The man was detained at the Mabaruma...