Letter: Does Vincent Alexander care to explain this contradiction?

Dear Editor,

In a letter carried in the December 1, 2021 edition of the Kaieteur News under the caption “Hits and Jams socialises African youths to the worst of dancehall music”, Vincent Alexander wrote as follows:

“The likes of Hits and Jams socialises the youths of African descent to the worst of dancehall music and the acquisition of loans for clothing to attend Jam Zone and the likes thus contributing to the potential denigration of the youths of African descent.”

In light of Alexander’s contention as alluded to above, I’m forced to ask the rationale behind the use by the APNU/AFC while in Government, of $50 million of our taxpayer dollars to purchase tickets for the Buju Banton concert which were then distributed freely to its mostly Afro-Guyanese supporters.

Buju Banton is a Reggae/Dancehall artiste who was convicted in the US for drug trafficking and is known for his composition of several controversial songs, one of which has lyrics which advocate for the killing of persons of a particular sexual persuasion. To top it off, while performing at the $50 million concert in Guyana, he showered praises on an individual whom the APNU/AFC says is responsible for the death of hundreds of Afro-Guyanese.

In light of his claims against Hits and Jams with respect to the denigration of Afro-Guyanese; can Vincent Alexander explain the obvious contradiction in the action of the APNU/AFC of which he is a part, and which purports to represent the interests of Afro-Guyanese?

Yours truly,

Adron Pires