Letter: Visionless approach in agri sector between 2015-2020

Dear Editor,

From 2015 to 2020, Guyana had a unique opportunity to revolutionise its agriculture sector and uplift its people. Unfortunately, the administration during these years failed to capitalise on this potential, demonstrating a lack of vision that hindered progress and left many opportunities unexplored.

During that period, global demand for agricultural produce was on the rise, with increasing opportunities for export in emerging markets. Guyana, blessed with vast arable land and favourable climatic conditions, was well positioned to become a leading agricultural powerhouse. However, the administration’s lack of strategic planning and forward-thinking policies meant that those advantages were not effectively leveraged.

Despite the clear potential for growth, the APNU/AFC had neglected to implement comprehensive agricultural policies that could have modernised farming techniques and boosted productivity. Investment in critical infrastructure such as irrigation systems and transportation networks was insufficient. This neglect resulted in significant post-harvest losses and inefficiencies that could have been mitigated with proper planning and investment.

Moreover, the APNU/AFC failed to support smallholder farmers adequately. These farmers, who form the backbone of Guyana’s agricultural sector, were left without the necessary resources and training to improve their yields and adopt sustainable practices. By not prioritising education and technological advancement in agriculture, the then Government missed an opportunity to empower these farmers and enhance their livelihoods.

In contrast, other countries in the region made significant strides in agricultural innovation during the same period, further highlighting the missed opportunities in Guyana. The Government’s inability to recognize and act upon these opportunities reflects a visionless approach that has had lasting negative impacts on the country’s agricultural sector and its people.

The APNU/AFC of Guyana, from 2015 to 2020, had the potential to bring about transformative changes in agriculture. However, their lack of vision and strategic planning resulted in missed opportunities that could have significantly benefitted the nation. It is crucial for future leaders to learn from these mistakes, and prioritise visionary policies that can unlock Guyana’s agricultural potential and improve the lives of its citizens.

Sincerely,

Fawaz Harry

--- ---