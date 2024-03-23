Lethem mother of three dies after being stuck dow

A mother of three was killed on Friday afternoon after being struck down by a speeding vehicle while crossing a public road in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo).

Dead is 48-year-old Shammell Lovena Lindie, also known as ‘Aunty Shammel’ or ‘Dumb Girl’, of Lot 48 Culvert City, Lethem.

The incident occurred around 12:30h as the woman, who had a disability affecting her speech and hearing, was crossing the Lethem Public Road – a routine she had performed countless times.

Witnesses recalled a pickup truck, driven by a young motorist, colliding with the woman, dragging her some distance away and resulting in fatal injuries. Despite swift efforts by bystanders to assist, ‘Aunty Shamel’ tragically succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The woman’s sister, Sandra Lindie, told this publication that she (Shammell) did odd jobs for a living. Shammell was on her way to a family member’s business when she was hit by the speeding vehicle.

After hitting the woman, the driver reportedly attempted to flee the scene, but a bystander chased him down and nabbed him.

The grieving sister expressed shock over Shammell’s sudden and untimely death, adding that she was well-known in the community. The family is demanding justice for the loss of their loved one.

