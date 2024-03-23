Cellphone of taxi driver murdered at Saxacalli found on dead prison escapee – Crime Chief

Days after police shot and killed prison escapee, Akeem Wong, investigators found a cellphone among his belongings that is the property of a taxi driver, who along with his mother, was murdered earlier this month at Saxacalli, Essequibo River, Region Three.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

David Gomes, a 49-year-old Driver of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, and his 75-year-old mother, Elizabeth ‘Nellie’ Gomes, also of the same address were chopped to death on March 8, 2024. Police had suspected Wong, who had escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on February 15, committed the murders since he was at the Gomes’ property at Saxacalli, where he received food.

A subsequent manhunt for Wong resulted in him being fatally shot last Sunday at ‘Groete Creek’ Backdam, Essequibo River in Region #7 after he charged at ranks of the Joint Services with a cutlass.

Investigators probing the deaths of the mother and son duo examined the items found in possession of Wong after he was killed.

Detectives were able to confirm that one black Samsung Galaxy Phone contained a photograph of David Gomes on the display of the device. Further checks unearthed multiple videos and images of the said David Gomes, including his National Identification Card and Driver’s License.

Two of the three Sim Cards found in possession of Akeem Wong were also registered to David Gomes. The other SIM is registered with a foreign telephone company.

