Woman dies almost one month after Brickdam accident

Nearly one month after 30-year-old Temecca Kerr was seriously injured in a horrific collision with a sand truck on Brickdam in Georgetown, the woman, who had been hospitalised since, succumbed to her injuries this morning.

INews was told that another occupant of the vehicle, Natoya Campbell, also sustained severe head injuries and remains hospitalized, fighting for survival.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of February 25, 2024. At the time, Kerr was manoeuvring her vehicle onto Camp Street from Brickdam when a speeding sand truck suddenly collided with her car, crushing it before hurling it a considerable distance away.

The impact left both Kerr and Campbell with serious head and other injuries.

Following the horrific collision, the two women were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where they were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with life-threatening injuries.

In the days following the accident, Campbell exhibited signs of progress and was eventually transferred out of ICU. However, Kerr’s condition remained critical, showing minimal improvement despite the best efforts of medical staff.

She was subsequently transferred to the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, where she eventually succumbed at around 03:30h today.

--- ---