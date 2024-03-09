GT mother, son chopped to death at Saxacalli Mission; prison escapee is alleged suspect

A taxi driver and his elderly mother were brutally hacked to death on Friday evening, and according to the police, the suspect is believed to be a prison escapee.

Dead are David Gomes, a 49-year-old Driver of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, and his 75-year-old mother, Elizabeth ‘Nellie’ Gomes, also of the same address.

The incident occurred between 17:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs on Friday at Saxacalli Mission, Essequibo River, Region Three.

Based on police investigations, at around 10:00 hrs on Friday, David Gomes and his six-year-old son, along with his mother travelled to Saxacalli Mission to clean up their house and surroundings.

According to David’s 6-year-old son, at around 15:00 hrs , the suspect came to their house at Saxacalli and asked for something to eat and directions. The suspect was given something to eat and he also imbibed Vodka with David, after which he spent some time at the location.

“The child also stated that he later saw the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and dealt his father several chops about his body. His grandmother (Nellie) went to his rescue and she was also dealt several chops about her body,” the police said.

The suspect, police said, then attempted to wash down the blood but he heard a boat approaching and he ran into some nearby bushes and made good his escape.

The child also stated that during the ordeal, the suspect was also chopped by David.

The six-year-old said that after the ordeal, he took his father’s cellular phone and sent a voice note to one of his father’s friends.

Investigations also revealed that prison escapee Akeem Wong was seen in the area at the location and is allegedly the person who committed the murders.

Crime scene technicians processed and photographed the scene and it was observed that both of the deceased were chopped multiple times about their bodies, with both of them sustaining several chops to their heads.

Ranks are presently at the scene conducting further investigations.

The child was also rescued. The bodies are presently at Bartica.

